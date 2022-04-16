Barcelona accelerate interest in Man United target

Barcelona have accelerated their negotiations with Ajax to try and close a deal for winger Antony. The Catalan club have already given up on Dembélé and the Brazilian has been identified as the best option to replace the Frenchman.

The winger is having a brilliant season at Ajax, scoring 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 matches for the Amsterdam side. This has attracted a lot of interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs and Todofichajes report that it is Barca who are trying to get the jump on the competition.

Jordi Cruyff is said to be personally leading the negotiations and the La Liga side’s intention is to have an agreement in principle before the summer. Ajax want €50million from Barcelona for the winger according to Todofichajes and whether the Catalan side can pay that remains to be seen.

As well as Barca, Man United are said to be interested in the winger and with Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag set for the managerial role at Old Trafford next season, could that increase the Manchester club’s chances. The answer is yes according to

, who claims that the Premier League outfit are the favourites for his signature.

Antony would fit in on the right-hand side for Ten Hag and would give United a real threat on the wings with Jadon Sancho on the opposite flank. The Brazilian’s 1v1 ability and dribbling mixed with his superb crossing would also benefit someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, should the striker remain at the club next season.

This would be a major signing for Man United should they secure the 22-year-old’s signature but they face stiff competition from Barcelona. The Catalan side have a great relationship with the Dutch outfit, which has been seen with the Frenkie De Jong deal and could they use that bond to secure another one of Ajax’s stars.