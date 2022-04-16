Barcelona accelerate interest in Man United target

Barcelona have accelerated their negotiations with Ajax to try and close a deal for winger Antony. The Catalan club have already given up on Dembélé and the Brazilian has been identified as the best option to replace the Frenchman.
The winger is having a brilliant season at Ajax, scoring 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 matches for the Amsterdam side. This has attracted a lot of interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs and Todofichajes report that it is Barca who are trying to get the jump on the competition.
Jordi Cruyff is said to be personally leading the negotiations and the La Liga side’s intention is to have an agreement in principle before the summer. Ajax want €50million from Barcelona for the winger according to Todofichajes and whether the Catalan side can pay that remains to be seen.TuttoJuve
This would be a major signing for Man United should they secure the 22-year-old’s signature but they face stiff competition from Barcelona. The Catalan side have a great relationship with the Dutch outfit, which has been seen with the Frenkie De Jong deal and could they use that bond to secure another one of Ajax’s stars.