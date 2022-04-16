Barcelona looking to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to signature of Argentina star

Barcelona looking to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to the signature of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez has scored 15 league goals so far this season, and his performances are turning the heads of some European giants.

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing the Argentina striker, according to Football.London, but now Sport are reporting that Barcelona want to reignite their interest, after nearly signing him two years ago.

Martinez has a good relationship with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, after they worked together during Conte’s time at Inter Milan.

Arsenal are also desperate for a striker, with Alexandre Lacazette out of contract in the summer.

However, a move to Barcelona could be on the cards, after the club and Martinez reached a full agreement two years ago, before the pandemic stopped any deal happening.

Martinez has proven he’s happy yo move to Barcelona previously, so it could easily happen again. The Argentine is a technically gifted forward, who would suit a Xavi style. Interest from Barcelona makes sense, and it will be interesting to see where Martinez ends up.

