Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid star will finish his career at the club

Real Madrid CF
Carlo Ancelotti has claimed Real Madrid midfield Luka Modric will finish his career at the club.

Modric’s current deal expires in a few months, but Ancelotti is confident of an extension. In fact, he’s confident Modric won’t leave the club until he retires from professional football, as quoted below by Fabrizio Romano.

Modric is still a regular in the Real Madrid side, so it’s surprising he hasn’t been tied down to a longer deal. In 2021, Madrid gave him a new contract until 2022, but Ancelotti will be hoping to extend it again by a few years.

The Croatian midfielder has been linked with a move to a club in Qatar and Juventus in recent days (via the tweet below), with both teams able to sign him on a free transfer in the summer as it stands.

Luka Modric won a Ballon d’Or in 2018, and has been a key player for Madrid and Croatia for many years now.

Since moving to Spain from Tottenham, Modric has won 17 trophies, including four Champions League’s.

