Chelsea join the race for Manchester United transfer target

Chelsea have joined the race for Manchester United transfer target Antony.

Antony has been linked to Manchester United due to reports that Erik ten Hag will soon be appointed manager of Manchester United, via The Athletic.

The Dutch manager currently has Antony in his Ajax squad, and he could be looking to bring him to Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.

The report also states that Chelsea are interested in the Brazilian, but they both face some competition from European giants. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also named as clubs who are taking a look at the 22-year-old.

Chelsea have struggled to find a consistent winger this season, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech all going through poor spells throughout the campaign.

Manchester United are also in a similar position, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both struggling with consistency throughout the year.

Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui are both close to leaving the club the report adds, as Ajax continue their philosophy of developing players then selling them on. Their academy has produced some amazing talents over the years, who can then be sold for full profit.