David Moyes ready to axe 23-year-old who looks to be Serie A bound

Last year’s summer transfer window saw West Ham manager David Moyes continue his raid of Czech talent.

After already signing the likes of Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, the Hammers opted to bring in another Czech player in the form of Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral.

Kral, 23, joined the Hammers on a season-long loan and despite the Londoners having an option to turn his move permanent for just £17m, according to recent reports, the midfielder will be offloaded at the end of the campaign.

That’s according to a recent report from TuttoWeb, who claims Moyes will opt against signing the 23-year-old permanent.

Although seemingly not wanted by the Hammers, Kral is still likely to leave Spartak Moscow following interest shown in him by at least two Italian sides.

The outlet report that both Bologna and Atalanta are keen on offering Kral a new challenge.