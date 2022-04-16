Former Arsenal transfer target Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich last summer, but hasn’t had a successful season so far.

The former Leipzig man has only managed six league starts since moving to the German champions, and Bayern may be looking to cut their losses and let him leave this summer.

According to Sport1, he will be available for just €15m, as they look to get him off the wage bill.

Arsenal previously showed an interest in the midfielder alongside Tottenham before he moved to Bayern Munich, according to The Express.

A move to either North London club may not be as likely now, due to his poor form this season. Sabitzer has managed just one league goal all season and no assists.

Julian Nagelsmann has only trusted him once in the Champions League, and the Austrian has not kicked on like they expected when they signed him last summer.

If a club like Arsenal or Tottenham can get Sabitzer playing to the same level he was when at Leipzig, €15m would be a bargain.

The 28-year-old managed 16 goals and assists last season, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in Munich.