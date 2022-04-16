French agent warns fans Juventus may try to sign Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea FC
Posted by

French football agent Yvan Le Mee has suggested that Juventus are keen on signing two midfielders.

The Serie A giants’ bank balance has been severely compromised following the COVID-19 pandemic, however, despite their precarious finances, the Old Lady remains keen to recruit some of Europe’s best talent.

Le Mee, who represents over 30 professional players, has been speaking about Juventus’ potential summer plans and how they include Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, as well as Chelsea’s Joringho.

MORE: Atletico Madrid vs Man City was chaos because the referee lost control, says Mark Halsey

More Stories / Latest News
‘He needs to be moved’ – Journalist says 21-year-old has to be sold by Tottenham
Villarreal keen to sign Lo Celso with Spurs readying counter player swap offer
West Ham could now sign 103-goal striker for absolutely nothing

Speaking to TuttoSport, Le Mee said: “Watch out for Jorginho, who can become an opportunity given the Chelsea situation. But the best shot for Juventus would always be Tchouameni: he is a phenomenon.”

Joringho, 30, has been linked with a move back to Italy for several seasons and with just one year left on his deal, as well as the uncertainty the Blues now find themselves in, it is no surprise to see the same links resurfacing.

Jorginho is being linked with a move to Juventus.

Speaking about his client at the end of last year, agent Joao Santos, as quoted by Football Italia, said: “He has a contract with Chelsea until 2023. Obviously, it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup.

“We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are.”

Although Italy will not win the World Cup this winter after failing to qualify, it is fair to assume that Jorginho’s long-term future probably will be away from Chelsea.

There has been very little talk of renewing his deal and with time against him, as well as the Blues likely to want to avoid losing him for free next year, this summer could be the perfect time that the Euros 2020 winner moves on in search of a new challenge.

More Stories Jorginho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.