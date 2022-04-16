‘He needs to be moved’ – Journalist says 21-year-old has to be sold by Tottenham

Journalist Rob Guest has named the one player that Tottenham should sell in the summer.

Jack Clarke signed for Tottenham in 2019 from Leeds, but has failed to hit the heights expected of him.

“As he will enter the final year of his contract this summer, he needs to be moved on permanently,” said Guest, speaking to Football.London.

Clarke has been out on loan at Sunderland, but it’s clear that his level isn’t the Premier League. For the sake of his career, he should move on.

With his contract expiring next year, if Tottenham want to recoup any of the money they paid for him, they will have to sell him this summer.

