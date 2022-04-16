Newcastle United have no chance of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer claims Italian journalist Raffaele Auriema.

Osimhen is having an incredible season in Naples, scoring 16 goals and five assists despite missing a large chunk of the campaign through injury. Napoli are only five points of the top of Serie A and a large part of that is down to the striker’s goals.

The Nigerian has been linked with several big teams in recent months and one side that has been linked is Newcastle, who hopes to lure the 23-year-old with their newfound riches and project.

Auriema was speaking at an event in Naples, at which the journalist stated: “Osimhen away at the end of the season?

“In January he was asked for by Newcastle, but he will never go there because it is not a destination that he likes.

“It’s a different proposition if the English club managed to take on people like Neymar and other champions.”

Therefore Newcastle would have to spend a lot of cash before even attempting to sign the 23-year-old striker, which seems unlikely.

The Nigerian striker has also been linked with clubs like Man United and Arsenal, with Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia stating that the Naples outfit have increased the asking price to around €100million, which has not put both clubs off.

This would be a big operation for the Magpies to pull off but it seems unlikely from both a money and player point of view.