“I think he’s a top, top player” – Joe Gomez says Liverpool ace is ‘nightmare’ to play against

Liverpool fans will love Joe Gomez’s assessment of new signing Luis Diaz.

Diaz, 25, joined the Reds from Porto during the January transfer window in a deal worth £40m.

Despite only being with the club for a couple of months, the Columbian attacker could not have gotten off to a better start.

Having so far featured in 15 matches, in all competitions, the highly-rated 25-year-old has already racked up four direct goal involvements, including an important goal in his side’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Benfica.

Looking to continue to rival Sadio Mane for the right to become Jurgen Klopp’s preferred left-sided winger, Diaz’s incredible start to life in Merseyside will certainly please his new boss, who will undoubtedly relish having competition for places.

Klopp isn’t the only person who is buzzing with Diaz’s opening performances though. Teammate and England international Gomez has also been blown away by his early impact.

Speaking on Laurence McKenna’s YouTube channel, Gomez, when asked about his new South American teammate, said: “I think he’s a top, top player. I think one of the biggest things is, as a team, the manager has instilled a philosophy to play with a high intensity and to press well.

“To come in the way he has, his quality on the ball speaks for itself. He’s so direct and he’s a nightmare for fullbacks, it’s not as common nowadays to have a direct winger that wants to take you on. I know playing full back what it feels like, it’s uncomfortable.

“Then on the other side, to come in and tactically understand the philosophy and to press with such tenacity. The way he plays, I think he couldn’t have gelled any better. I don’t think he could be much happier with how he’s settled in.”

(Play clip from 08:05)