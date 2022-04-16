Images: Scenes around Wembley ahead of massive FA Cup semi-final

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to face each other for the second time in a week as the pair will compete in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley at 3:30 today. 

This is a huge tie for both teams, as it means Liverpool will not win the quadruple if Man City win and City’s treble hopes will be dashed should the Reds prevail.

It has been an incredible season for both up to this point and could today’s game be the turning point in the race for the other trophies that the sides are competing in as well?

It is a stunning day outside Wembley and it is what you would call perfect football weather.

Here are some images of the atmosphere and scenes around Wembley.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Man United fans boo midfielder at full-time despite 3-2 win vs. Norwich City
(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo nets winner vs. Norwich after firing in thunderbolt free-kick
(Video) Paul Pogba left blooded and annoyed following head-kick from Harry Maguire

This should be a cracking game between two of the best sides in the world and so let’s hope everyone enjoys it and stays safe.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.