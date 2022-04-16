Liverpool and Manchester City are set to face each other for the second time in a week as the pair will compete in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley at 3:30 today.

This is a huge tie for both teams, as it means Liverpool will not win the quadruple if Man City win and City’s treble hopes will be dashed should the Reds prevail.

It has been an incredible season for both up to this point and could today’s game be the turning point in the race for the other trophies that the sides are competing in as well?

It is a stunning day outside Wembley and it is what you would call perfect football weather.

Here are some images of the atmosphere and scenes around Wembley.

Another big one today pic.twitter.com/7sdHkjf4Ma — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 16, 2022

This should be a cracking game between two of the best sides in the world and so let’s hope everyone enjoys it and stays safe.