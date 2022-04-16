Jesse Lingard set to move to Italy this summer unless West Ham step in

Jesse Lingard could be set for a move to Roma in the summer with the Italian club and their boss Jose Mourinho said to be interested in signing the 29-year-old for free during the next window.

Lingard also has interest from West Ham, where he had a productive few months last season, but if they do not go for the Englishman, Roma could have a free run at the midfielder according to Todofichajes.

Lingard is set to leave Man United at the end of his current deal this summer after playing only 19 games this season, three of which were starts and is set for a new challenge after being with the Manchester club since joining their youth set-up back in 2000.

The United midfielder has received an extremely attractive offer from AS Roma, who have already made their move for the free transfer. Lingard received a call from Mourinho and his former boss convinced him to join the current Giallorossi project.

The pair worked together for two and a half years at Old Trafford, winning the Europa League, League Cup and Community shield in that timeframe.

Lingard would sign a contract for four seasons plus an optional one with the Serie A outfit and would have one of the best salaries in the Roma squad. Tammy Abraham made the move to the club last summer and is having great success under Mourinho and that could be an attraction for the Man United player to make the move as well.

The only club that could change his mind is West Ham, where Lingard looked rejuvenated last season. The Hammers are going from strength to straight under David Moyes, which could be more attractive for the Englishman should he want to stay in England. The 29-year-old would slot back into the 10 position like he never left and hopeful refind that form under Moyes.

Lingard will be one of the first Roma reinforcements for the 2022/23 season should he sign but West Ham are yet to make their move.