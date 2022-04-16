Liverpool ready to pounce for €35m German wonderkid should Dortmund talks break down

Liverpool are reportedly in talks for RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi as the Reds explore attacking options in case Mohamed Salah’s continued contract talks go sideways.

The player has been heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for outgoing Erling Haaland and after several rounds of talks, there was finally a breakthrough between the clubs this week.

However, despite this, Sky Germany reports that the player is still in talks with Liverpool amongst others, as nothing is set in stone just yet with the German outfit.

Adeyemi caught everyone’s attention with his performances in the Champions League this season and overall is on fire for the Austrian side. The 20-year-old has scored 20 goals with five assists across 38 games this season with five of these contributions coming in the Champions League.

The German youngster would be a great fit for Dortmund but the same could be said for Liverpool, who will be looking for replacements should Mo Salah end up leaving in the near future.

The forward is very versatile, which Jurgen Klopp likes, and can play across the front three. The 20-year-old could directly take Salah’s spot or play upfront and Mane goes on the right and has all the attributes to play in a Klopp side.

It is expected that Salah signs a new contract, which is being suggested by many such as Football Insider, but it is good that Liverpool are still prepared in case it goes sideways.

Sky Germany state that around €35million should secure the striker’s signature and it looks likely that it will be Dortmund after the positive talks this week.

The two parties are still clearly at odds with clauses and bonus payments and if they fail to agree, could the young German be on his way to Anfield?