Man City vs Liverpool team news: City make seven changes as Liverpool’s main men return

Man City and Liverpool are set to lock horns at Wembley Stadium as the pair face each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

This tie will end the quadruple and treple talk surrounding both sides and could hand a massive boost to the winning side for the rest of the season.

Liverpool were able to rest key players ahead of the tie during the week against Benfica, which hands a big advantage to Jurgen Klopp’s side. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are all back and starting for the Reds and they will be raring to go after their rest mid-week.

As for City, Pep Guardiola’s side were caught up in a war mid-week against Atletico Madrid and as a result, the Spaniard has made several changes to his squad. Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne picked up knocks in that match but it is only the former that is missing from the squad.

Although there are a lot of changes the line-up still has plenty of quality within it and if City can keep the score close, they could throw on all that talent later on in the match.

? TEAM NEWS IS IN! ? XI | Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling SUBS | Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/St02EGyzIv — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 16, 2022

It could also be a massive mistake from Guardiola and will it backfire, only time will tell.

It was already suspected that the former Barcelona boss could do this today, as he did something similar in at this stage of the FA Cup last year against Chelsea. It is clear that the Premier League and Champions League are his priority and it would be a huge boost for his squad if they can come through today beating Klopp’s best 11.

This game has been the highlight of English football over the last few seasons and today will be another chapter in its story.