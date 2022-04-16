Manchester United are said to be interested in River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who they have sent scouts to watch in recent weeks.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who report that the 21-year old Argentine, who plays as a central midfielder, has a buy-out clause that rises to £20.6million this summer and United scouts were in attendance to watch the youngster in action against Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday when Fernandez scored in a 2-0 win.

Man United have been searching for a midfielder for a while now and with Nemanja Matic leaving at the end of the season, according to the club, the need for bodies in that area of the pitch increases further.

Fernandez has been at River Plate his whole career, apart from a loan spell at Defensa y Justicia back in 2020. The midfielder has played 11 times this season for the Argentinian club, scoring four goals and assisting a further three so far.

United have been linked with several midfielders leading up to the summer window but the Fernandez links seem to be the most concrete so far.

The 21-year-old can play as a holding midfielder as well, so no matter what formation the new Man United manager uses, Fernandez should be able to slot into his system. Whether that is as a partner for Fred in a defensive two or just part of a midfielder three remains to be seen

Apart from United, the 21-year-old has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City scouts.

With Fernandinho set to leave at the end of the season, the Argentine could be a replacement for the Brazilain and with City’s midfield three set in stone at present, Fernandez would be able to grow and learn for a year under Pep Guardiola before trying to break into the squad. His current teammate Julian Alvarez is set to join Man City this summer, after signing for the club in January, and maybe that could be used as a sweetener for the deal.

The battle between the Red and Blue side of Manchester has only just begun for the River Plate man, we might know by the summer what side he chooses.