Manchester United transfer target Kalvin Phillips is set to reject any potential moves away from the club and sign a new contract at Leeds.

Philips started attracting interest from big clubs after impressing for England at the European Championships. Since then, he has struggled with injuries, but that hasn’t stopped clubs in the Premier League trying to prise him away from Elland Road.

The Sun reports that Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are all interested in his services, but he would prefer to sign a new contract at Leeds.

He is reportedly confident that his boyhood club will stay clear of relegation and push on next season. If Leeds were to get relegated, I imagine it would be a different story.

The fine start from Jesse Marsch may have been a key reason Phillips has chosen to stay. Since coming in, Leeds have started creating more chances and look a lot more assured defensively.

The results have also improved, and Leeds now sit nine points above the relegation zone.

Manchester United will now have to pursue other midfield targets, especially with Paul Pogba out of contract at the end of the season.