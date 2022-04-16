Manchester United’s ‘secret meeting’ with summer target

Manchester United reportedly held a secret meeting with summer target, Paulo Dybala according to The Express, with incoming manager Eric Ten Hag keen on signing the Argentine.

Corriere dello Sport say Ten Hag is a big admirier of Dybala, who looks set to leave Juventus on a free this summer. The Italian national newspaper also stated that United recently held talks with the forward agent regarding a potential move, with claims that the meeting was simply a means of the two parties getting to know eachother.

Various recent reports have suggested that Ten Hag has already given the green light for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure this summer, leaving a sizable vacancy at the forefront of Manchester United’s attack. While Dybala has spent most of his career as complimentary second-striker, understudying the likes of Ronaldo himself, and now Dusan Vlahovic, often sitting in a slightly deeper role behind the traditional number nines – the prospect of playing as a lone-striker for one of the world’s historically, biggest clubs, may be an enticing prospect for the 29 year-old.

United will of course, likely have to fend off Europe’s elite for the Argenite’s signature, with PSG one of the more notable suitors speculating a potential Argentine-connection between Dybala and Pochettino.

Dybala would offer a new-dimension attack with his verasitility across all attacking positions. Though Bruno Fernandes occupies the more traditional creative-midfield role for United, there could be scope for Dybala to operate in a similar position. United may look to take a leaf out of the books of Liverpool and Manchester City, both of whom have operated for much of the season utilising a false-nine, with the goals predominantly coming from wider areas. A move for Dybala could have a domino effect in bringing the best out of the likes of Sancho, Elanga and Rashford if utilsied correctly.