Manchester United’s ‘secret meeting’ with summer target

Manchester United reportedly held a secret meeting with summer target, Paulo Dybala according to The Express, with incoming manager Eric Ten Hag keen on signing the Argentine.

Corriere dello Sport say Ten Hag is a big admirier of Dybala, who looks set to leave Juventus on a free this summer. The Italian national newspaper also stated that United recently held talks with the forward agent regarding a potential move, with claims that the meeting was simply a means of the two parties getting to know eachother.

Various recent reports have suggested that Ten Hag has already given the green light for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure this summer, leaving a sizable vacancy at the forefront of Manchester United’s attack. While Dybala has spent most of his career as complimentary second-striker, understudying the likes of Ronaldo himself, and now Dusan Vlahovic, often sitting in a slightly deeper role behind the traditional number nines – the prospect of playing as a lone-striker for one of the world’s historically, biggest clubs, may be an enticing prospect for the 29 year-old.

Paulo Dybala is on the verge of leaving Juventus.

United will of course, likely have to fend off Europe’s elite for the Argenite’s signature, with PSG one of the more notable suitors speculating a potential Argentine-connection between Dybala and Pochettino.

Dybala would offer a new-dimension attack with his verasitility across all attacking positions. Though Bruno Fernandes occupies the more traditional creative-midfield role for United, there could be scope for Dybala to operate in a similar position. United may look to take a leaf out of the books of Liverpool and Manchester City, both of whom have operated for much of the season utilising a false-nine, with the goals predominantly coming from wider areas. A move for Dybala could have a domino effect in bringing the best out of the likes of Sancho, Elanga and Rashford if utilsied correctly.

