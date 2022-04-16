Mikel Arteta doubtful about key-player’s availability for rest of the season

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he and his fitness team are doubtful regarding Thomas Partey’s likelihood of returning before the end of the season.

“The news we got after having another assessment… it’s not looking very positive”, Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s weekend clash against Southampton.

“We will have the wait and see, he’s trying to get back as quick as possible but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it”.

The injury to Thomas Partey means he will join Kieran Tierney on Arsenal’s list of likely absentees as the Gunners approach a run-in that will see them fighting for the final top-four spot with north London rivals, Tottenham, with Manchester United and east-London underdogs, West Ham, not far behind.

“We knew that towards the end of the season, one of the key elements was going to be to have the team available and the squad available as much as possible”, Arteta added.

“We have a few issues with him and as well, with Tomiyasu, but we need to continue to compete”, said Arteta.

The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from consecutive league defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Brighton as they take another trip to the south coast this weekend to play Southampton at St Mary’s. Arsenal could draw level on points with Spurs this weekend with a win and a Tottenham defeat, but regardless of the outcome, Arteta’s men will still have a game in hand on their rivals – which could prove pivotal in the closing stages of the season.