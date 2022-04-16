Newcastle join Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for £60m star

Newcastle have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has been attracting interest from around Europe due to a host of impressive performances. Scoring 24 goals in as many games in the league at 22-years-old is a fantastic achievement, and a recent performance away to Liverpool in particular will have caught the eye of these clubs.

90min reported that Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in the Uruguayan, but now Foot Mercato have claimed Newcastle have thrown their hat in the ring. They claim that Newcastle have actually made an offer of £49m, but Benfica are holding out for more money.

The Daily Mail claim the Portuguese club are looking for around £60m to sell their star forward, and he could be the right profile Newcastle should be aiming for.

Signing a 22-year-old who is already a regular in European competitions and in the league is a smart move. He’s far from reached his potential, but is still able to make an instant impact.

Newcastle did the right thing bringing in a few experienced heads in Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn to help keep them in the league, but the summer is the right time to bring in some young players as part of the rebuild.