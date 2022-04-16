Newcastle are looking to agree a new long-term deal for 24-year-old midfielder, Sean Longstaff, who remains in the plans of Magpies boss, Eddie Howe, according to The Shields Gazette.

Though the midfielder has only started three Premier League matches since Eddie Howe took over at St James’s Park, the academy graduate remains in the long-term plans of the Newcastle boss, who is keen to settle a new deal before Longtaff’s contract runs out this summer.

“[Contract] talks are continuing,” Howe confirmed.