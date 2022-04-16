Newcastle are looking to agree a new long-term deal for 24-year-old midfielder, Sean Longstaff, who remains in the plans of Magpies boss, Eddie Howe, according to The Shields Gazette.
Though the midfielder has only started three Premier League matches since Eddie Howe took over at St James’s Park, the academy graduate remains in the long-term plans of the Newcastle boss, who is keen to settle a new deal before Longtaff’s contract runs out this summer.
“[Contract] talks are continuing,” Howe confirmed.
“When he has played I think he’s done very well and he’s certainly someone we like and believe in and I see a long-term future for him here, I just hope we can get the contract sorted”, said Howe.
Longstaff’s place in the squad has been met with stern competition since the Saudi-led takeover, particularly since the acquisition of Brazilian midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes – a player Newcastle may look the build the midfield around going forward.
“You need strength in every department of the team and you know that with football being football, there will be opportunities for every player in the squad,” Howe added.
“Sean, when he gets his opportunity in the team, I think he’ll take it because of how he’s trained and his general attitude day-to-day has been first class”, said Howe.
Longstaff is just 10 games shy of the century mark for his boyhood club, and although appearances and minutes have been restricted this season for the young midfielder, it appears likely that a deal will be reached with the player. Despite just being more of a rotational piece this season, Longstaff certainly has the potential to blossom into a starter at St James’s park, and both player and manager alike will hope that this is the case.