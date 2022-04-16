PSG to decide Pochettino’s replacement soon and have one dream target

Paris Saint-Germain hopes to appoint Zinedine Zidane as the team’s head coach this year, as the Frenchman is the dream replacement for outgoing Mauricio Pochettino.

Le Parisien reports the French side are ready to part ways with Pochettino, who has failed to live up to expectations in the last year and a half and this season’s failure in the Champions League and French Cup competitions looks like it could be the last straw for the PSG hierarchy.

The Paris bench could be considered an attractive project for some or a place to avoid for others, but the club will not be short of candidates when the time comes and have one dream target in mind, Zidane.

Zidane has not been in a job since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season and has been earmarked by many clubs since, such as Manchester United – although reports via The Mirror recently suggested that these links were only a tactic to keep Ronaldo happy.

The Frenchman was hugely successful with Los Blancos, winning three Champions League titles in a row and two La Liga crowns. Many pundits have suggested in recent times that the 49-year-old could be the man to whip this PSG side into shape, as he will command their respect and stamp out any egos within the dressing room.

PSG is a hard job for any manager; although the squad is immaculate, many have failed to get them to gel together in recent years. Zidane has worked with superstars and high pressure before at Real Madrid and maybe the Paris side’s board have eventually sat down and thought about who could be the best man to merge with their model of buying superstars.

The project at PSG has failed so far and this might be their last shot to make it work, as the Qatar World Cup’s conclusion at the end of this year could potentially mean that the Qatari ownership could start backing up and leaving.