Race for Rudiger intensifies as one club takes the lead for the German

Juventus are close to signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea for free this summer as the defender’s contract is set to expire at Stamford Bridge and will beat several clubs in doing so.

The player has declined other offers according to Todofichajes, and although Chelsea hopes to convince him to renew, the German is close to signing for the Italian side.

Sport reported that Barcelona had an interest in the Chelsea man but wouldn’t make a move because of the financial implications and their main focus is on renewing Araujo but the Spanish outlet also stated that the race was between Tottenham, Manchester United and PSG, but it seems that now Juve has come out of nowhere.

Rudiger has been at Chelsea since 2017 after joining from Roma and has played 127 times for the London club. The 29-year-olds contract is set to expire this summer and there has not been any indication of the defender signing a new deal.

Chelsea will speak in the coming days with the player’s agent to try to avoid the player joining Juventus but with many clubs interested, it would be hard to pry the German’s attention away from them all.

Rudiger is considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League and the chance to sign him on a free is a very attractive proposition for European clubs.

The defender will continue to listen to offers and will decide during this month of April according to SPORT and it will be interesting to see what the German decides.

Should it be Juve, Rudiger would sign for four seasons in addition to having a salary of almost €7million.