Robert Lewandowski’s wife learning a new language amid transfer rumours

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Roberto Lewandowski’s wife is learning a new language, amid rumours of the Polish striker moving to Barcelona.

Lewandowski’s contract expires in June 2023, so Bayern Munich will have to sell him this summer, or risk him leaving on a free transfer next year.

The two parties may be able to come to an agreement, and the German club will be desperate for him to stay. Lewandowski has scored 341 goals in 370 games, so replacing a man who is this effective in front of goal won’t be easy.

Barcelona are attempting to sign the Bayern Munich striker, as per Marca, and Lewandowski’s wife may have dropped a hint on her Instagram story below, as she states she is learning Spanish.

More Stories / Latest News
PSG to decide Pochettino’s replacement soon and have one dream target
Arsenal transfer target given final chance at Real Madrid due to Karim Benzema fitness
“I think he’s a top, top player” – Joe Gomez says Liverpool ace is ‘nightmare’ to play against

Of course, there may be nothing in the story, but the timing of the post seems a bit of a coincidence. Rumours of Lewandowski joining Barcelona have been accelerating in recent weeks.

Lewandowski and his wife would have lived in Germany for a very long time, with the 33-year-old moving to Dortmund in 2010.

The Bayern striker is edging towards the end of his career, so their family plans could be to move to a Spanish speaking country upon his retirement.

 

More Stories Anna Lewandowska Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.