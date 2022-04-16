Sergio Aguero has an interesting new job away from football

Sergio Aguero has a new job after recently retiring from professional football.

Aguero unfortunately had to retire from professional football for medical reasons, but that hasn’t stopped him finding a new job away from the beautiful game.

The former Manchester City forward has signed a deal with Disney as a content creator, as seen in the tweet below.

Away from football, Aguero has been live streaming playing video games in his spare time, and has now officially signed with Disney to create content for them.

Aguero has been considering making a return to football in the future, but it seems content creation is his pathway for now.