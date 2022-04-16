Sergio Aguero has an interesting new job away from football

Manchester City
Posted by

Sergio Aguero has a new job after recently retiring from professional football.

Aguero unfortunately had to retire from professional football for medical reasons, but that hasn’t stopped him finding a new job away from the beautiful game.

The former Manchester City forward has signed a deal with Disney as a content creator, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta doubtful about key-player’s availability for rest of the season
Two Premier League signings Conte could complete if Tottenham make top four
“He will never go there” – Journalist says 100m striker doesn’t like Newcastle

Away from football, Aguero has been live streaming playing video games in his spare time, and has now officially signed with Disney to create content for them.

Aguero has been considering making a return to football in the future, but it seems content creation is his pathway for now.

More Stories Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.