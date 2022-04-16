Thomas Tuchel has insisted Conor Gallagher has a part to play at Chelsea next season amid interest from multiple clubs.

Gallagher is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, where he has impressed enough to be called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad. His performances have attracted interest from Premier League clubs, but Tuchel believes he can be a part of the Chelsea team next season.

“I believe that Conor can be a part of our squad and can play a role with us but I’m not the only one to decide,” said Tuchel, reported by the Official Chelsea website.

Juventus and Inter Milan have been watching Gallagher recently, according to The Sun, and Frank Lampard is also interested in bringing Gallagher to Everton, according to TEAMtalk.

“We need to speak after the season with everybody and we need to see what Conor wants. We need to see what the situation is, what role we have for him and what he can fight for because you need something to fight for,” added Tuchel.

Gallagher may not believe he has a chance of starting regularly at Chelsea, so a move away from the club might be in his best interests. Although Tuchel claims he has a part to play in the squad next season, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will start every week.

The 22-year-old has started 27 league games this season, and is undoubtedly playing his best football of his career so far. Crystal Palace will likely want their young talent to sign permanently, but with interest from big clubs around Europe, they may find it difficult to secure his signature.