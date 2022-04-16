Two Premier League signings Conte could complete if Tottenham make top four

Antonio Conte could sign Christian Eriksen and Youri Tielemans for Tottenham if they manage to finish in the top four.

Spurs currently sit fourth in the Premier League, after an impressive run of form since the turn of the year.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham will look to make Eriksen and Tielemans their priority signings in the summer.

Eriksen enjoyed some of his best football in a spell at Tottenham, and Tielemans may be looking to play in the Champions League, with Leicester only just in the top half of the table.