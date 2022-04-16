(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo heads in brace vs. Norwich City

Following two first-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo against Norwich City, Manchester United are well on course to take all three points away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who are in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, are looking to capitalise after fellow top-four chasers Tottenham Hotspur failed to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in the earlier kick-off.

Taking a giant step toward improving their seventh-place league position, Portuguese attacker and club legend Ronaldo has scored a brace, with his second coming by way of a header from a corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2nd goal. What a headerpic.twitter.com/v1KM06eTtG — Conor (@Conor7i) April 16, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports