(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo heads in brace vs. Norwich City

Manchester United FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Following two first-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo against Norwich City, Manchester United are well on course to take all three points away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who are in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, are looking to capitalise after fellow top-four chasers Tottenham Hotspur failed to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in the earlier kick-off.

MORE: (Video) Shocking scenes at Wembley as Man City and Liverpool fans clash

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ronaldo opens scoring after horrendous Norwich mistake
(Video) Shocking scenes at Wembley as Man City and Liverpool fans clash
Man City vs Liverpool team news: City make seven changes as Liverpool’s main men return

Taking a giant step toward improving their seventh-place league position, Portuguese attacker and club legend Ronaldo has scored a brace, with his second coming by way of a header from a corner.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.