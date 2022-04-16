(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo nets winner vs. Norwich after firing in thunderbolt free-kick

Manchester United FC Norwich City FC
Cristiano Ronaldo, take a bow!

The Portuguese attacker has once again come to Manchester United’s rescue.

In action against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, the Red Devils, led by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, would have undoubtedly been looking to capitalise on Spurs’ earlier defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion as the race for the top four heats up.

Despite taking a first-half lead, thanks to an emphatic brace from Ronaldo, the Canaries fought back well to level proceedings in the second half.

However, stepping up to take a free-kick from distance with just minutes to go, United’s prolific number seven unleashed a thunderous effort leaving goalkeeper Tim Krul with no chance.

