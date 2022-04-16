(Video) Ibrahima Konate heads Liverpool into early FA Cup semi-final lead vs. Man City

Ibrahima Konate just cannot stop scoring at the moment.

After netting in back-to-back Champions League quarter-final legs, the former RB Leipzig centre-back has added a third in as many games after opening the scoring during Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

The Reds, who now lead Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, will be hoping they can see out the rest of the game and make it to next month’s prestigious cup final.

Check out the moment Konate scored below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

