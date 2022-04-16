(Video) Man United fans boo midfielder at full-time despite 3-2 win vs. Norwich City

Manchester United fans have clearly run out of patience with soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder will be out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season, and after failing to sign an extension now looks set to walk away from the club for free this summer.

There are just a handful of games left in the Premier League this season and with United out of all cup competitions, fans will only have a few opportunities left to see the 2018 World Cup winner turn out in red.

Named in interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s starting lineup to face Norwich City earlier on Saturday, although United went on to win 3-2, thanks to an impressive hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba did not escape the fans’ criticism.

Seen walking off the pitch at full-time, huge sections of the Stretford End could be heard gearing and boo’ing the France international.