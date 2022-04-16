(Video) Newcastle United-linked attacker scores vital 90th minute winner vs. Spurs

Brighton and Hove Albion have pinched a massive three points from beneath Antonio Conte’s nose.
The Seagulls, who travelled to the country’s capital for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off, were much the better side all game.
Despite the game appearing destined to end all square at 0-0, Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard had other ideas after firing in a late winner.
With the game entering its final stages, Trossard, who has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United (Daily Mail), broke free and squeezed the ball beyond goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
