(Video) Paul Pogba left blooded and annoyed following head-kick from Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is quickly becoming the butt of all jokes.

However, while some may be quick to defend the England international, following incidents such as these, it is not hard to see why the United skipper gets such a hard time.

MORE: (Video) Zack Steffen blunder sees Sadio Mane double Liverpool’s FA Cup lead from sliding tackle

In action on Saturday afternoon against bottom of the league Norwich City, United would have undoubtedly been looking to capitalise on Spurs’ earlier defeat against Brighton.

Although the Red Devils lead late on 3-2, thanks to a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, the second half saw the Canaries fight back to level the score at 2-2.

Despite the goals on offer, arguably the funniest moment of the match has come from Maguire, who was spotted head kicking teammate Paul Pogba leaving the Frenchman blooded and rather annoyed.

However, had Pogba been paying close attention to his skipper’s warm-up, he may have known what to expect.

Harry Maguire, get that head up of yours immediately ?? Finally got to use the kick he was warming up for ? pic.twitter.com/f8JNQ4BSHq — Luka (@LukaLUHG) April 16, 2022

Check out the comical scenes below.