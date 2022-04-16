Video: Ronaldo opens scoring after horrendous Norwich mistake

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Man United the lead against Norwich after a horrendous mistake from Norwich centre-back Ben Gibson. 

Gibson was given the ball by Giannoulis and was caught napping by Anthony Elanga, who picked out Ronaldo to slot the ball into an empty net.

The goal, which can be seen below, could be a huge goal for United after Tottenham dropped points against Brighton in the early kick-off.

United will be just three points behind the London side if the game stays this way, who currently sit in the fourth spot and this will give the Red Devils a big boost to push for the space between now and the end of the season.

