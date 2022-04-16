(Video) Sadio Mane volleys in Liverpool’s third as rampant Reds run riot vs. Man City

Liverpool definitely have one foot inside next month’s FA Cup final.

The Red, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, has been on fire during the first half of Saturday’s enthralling semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Looking to secure a place in the final, where they will face either Crystal Palace or Chelsea, the Reds, thanks to a header from Ibrahima Konate and a brace by Sadio Mane, now lead Manchester City three-nil after the first 45-minutes.

Although Mane’s first goal came off the back of a horror blunder by backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen, his second was undeniable.

Volleying in a pinpoint strike, the Senegal international is now close to completing a superb hat-trick.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

