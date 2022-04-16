(Video) Shocking scenes at Wembley as Man City and Liverpool fans clash

Wembley Stadium is preparing to host a huge FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Two of the world’s best clubs will go head-to-head for the chance to compete in the prestigious competition’s final against either Chelsea or Crystal Palace next month.

However, despite the spectacle that is soon to be on offer, some fans have already spoiled the occasion after clashing outside of the stadium.

MORE: “Clear act of violent conduct!” – Mark Halsey disagrees with decision not to send ‘lucky’ Spurs midfielder off

Several fans can be seen scrapping with British police officers forced to try and separate the match day goers.

Check out the shocking footage below.