(Video) Zack Steffen blunder sees Sadio Mane double Liverpool’s FA Cup lead from sliding tackle

Oh dear. Manchester City fans – look away now.

The Citizens are currently in action at Wembley Stadium against rivals Liverpool in an eagerly anticipated FA Cup semi-final.

Looking to secure their place in the competition’s final next month against either Chelsea or Crystal Palace, the winner of Saturday’s semi-final will certainly become the favourites to lift the prestigious trophy.

However, despite the magnitude of the game, it has so far been all bad news for the Citizens.

After watching Ibrahima Konate open the game’s scoring after just nine minutes, Guardiola has been forced to witness his side go two-nil down following a shocking mistake from backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Check out the moment winger Sadio Mano slid in to take advantage of the keeper’s error below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.