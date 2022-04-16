Villarreal keen to sign Lo Celso with Spurs readying counter player swap offer

Villarreal has been impressed with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Giovani Lo Celso and would like to sign him on a permanent deal.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Spanish side would like to turn the Argentine midfielder’s switch permanent next season.

After appearing to fall out of favour with Italian manager Antonio Conte at the start of the year, Lo Celso, 26, was allowed to move abroad in search of first-team minutes.

“I had contact with the coach at the time (of the signing),” the Spurs midfielder said, as detailed by Marca.

“But as soon as possible I want to put myself under his orders and to meet my new teammates because they have spoken very highly of the group.

“We have high expectations in a league that I really like and a league I have great memories in”.

Joining up with Unai Emery’s Yellow Submarine during the January transfer window, Lo Celso has already featured in nine La Liga matches, as well as played a key role in the side reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Consequently, it is perhaps no surprise to hear that the Spanish side would like to retain the midfielder’s services beyond this season.

Interestingly though, although Lo Celso could be available for just £30m, Tottenham Hotspur’s recruitment team are understood to be considering a player swap deal that would include defender Pau Torres.

Whether or not the Londoners could convince Villarreal to part ways with one of the most in-demand centre-backs in Europe remains to be seen.

However, if Lo Celso continues his impressive form under Emery, they may have no choice but to accept an exchange deal.

Torres, 25, has just two years left on his deal and is currently valued at around £45m (Transfermarkt), therefore, it wouldn’t be unrealistic to expect Tottenham Hotspur to offer money, as well as Lo Celso.