West Ham could now sign 103-goal striker for absolutely nothing

West Ham are in the hunt to sign outgoing Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer as the Hammers continue their search to find cover for Michail Antonio.

That’s according to TuttoMercatoWeb, as Belotti’s contract expires at the end of the season and has had a season blighted with injuries. The Italian has only scored five goals this season in 18 matches, which is down from the 13 scored the year before.

The 28-year-old has been at Torino since 2015 and has scored 97 goals for the Turin outfit across 227 games but his time at the club now looks set to end.

With the striker being free, that has prompted the Hammers to take an interest, as they currently have Michail Antonio as their only recognised striker in the squad and therefore, it is likely that they bring in a new player in the same position this summer.

The West Ham striker started the season on fire but his form has dwindled ever since. The 32-year-old also has a history of injuries and the continued reliance on his availability across all domestic and European competitions is not stable going forward.

That’s where Belotti would come in, to give the London side some quality support in that area. The Italian is good enough to be a starter and it would also give David Moyes the option to play with two up top.

This seems like a no brainer for West Ham and Moyes as the 28-year-old ticks a lot of boxes and is also a free agent.

West Ham could see some competition for his signature but it remains to be seen where that comes from.