Arsenal and Manchester United target €60m Italian star

Arsenal and Manchester United target Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who is valued at €60m by Roma.

Zaniolo is back playing regularly for Roma, after missing the whole of last season due to a knee injury. Roma are hoping to tie him down to a new deal, but interest in him from the Premier League could turn his head.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in the talented midfielder, who Roma value at €60m.

The Italian recently scored a hattrick to advance into the next round of the Europa conference league, showing a glimpse of the player we saw before his injury.

Although still performing at an excellent level, Zaniolo looked set for something special before suffering multiple cruciate ligament injuries.

The aforementioned Premier League clubs will be facing tough competition from clubs around Europe, with Fichajes also listing Tottenham, AC Milan, and Juventus as interested parties.

Jose Mourinho is starting to get a tune out of his Roma squad since the turn of the year, and the Italian club haven’t lost in the league since early January.