Arsenal star William Saliba has cast doubts over his future at Arsenal, claiming there is a chance he could be staying in France next season.

Saliba is currently on loan at Marseille, where he is a regular in the French side. Some Arsenal fans were shocked he was sent out on loan again, leaving them very little cover in defensive areas.

The young defender may not have a future at Arsenal, as he seems to be fairly comfortable playing in his home country.

“There is always a chance,” Saliba told Le Parisien, as relayed by Football.London, when being asked whether he will stay in France next season.

“I do not hide that I am very happy in Marseille. I have developed, I have passed a milestone. If I make it into France’s squad it’s thanks to Marseille, because there is a lot of visibility,” added Saliba.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel and Ben White as their two centre-backs. Both are young and have performed well for Mikel Arteta this season. Saliba may find it difficult to take the shirt off of either of the two defenders.

If Saliba is hoping to get into the France squad for the World Cup, you’d imagine staying at Marseille and playing regular football would give him the best chance.

The 21-year-old has been capped twice by his country so far, but he’s yet to play in a major tournament.