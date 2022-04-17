Arsenal are targeting Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, who only joined the club from Basel in January.

The 23-year-old winger, who has played 24 times for Kosovo, has impressed since moving to France this year. Three goals and assists in seven league games has started to turn the heads of clubs around Europe.

According to the Sunday Mirror, via Sky Sports, Arsenal are interested in the winger, and he will only cost £11m plus extras.

Arsenal have struggled in recent weeks as it’s become evident that their squad doesn’t have enough depth. When Kieran Tierney got injured, Bukayo Saka filled in at left-back, meaning he was taken out of the forward line.

Saka is crucial to their attack, so Mikel Arteta may be looking to bring in depth in multiple positions to avoid situations like this again.

Zhegrova managed 11 goals and assists last season, and the 23-year-old could offer something to this Arsenal side.

Arteta has hinted in recent weeks that Emile Smith-Rowe could operate in a centre-forward role, so bringing in players to play in their attacking positions is more than likely this summer.