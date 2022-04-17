Barcelona could target Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland alternatives.

Jesus hasn’t cemented his place in the Manchester City team this season, with Pep Guardiola often opting for a false nine rather than an out and out striker.

According to Marca, Lewandowski and Haaland are the ideal targets for Barcelona, but the price tag may deter the Spanish club. They list Jesus as a cheaper alternative, who would reportedly cost in the region of €30m.

The signing of Jesus would continue the model implemented by Xavi so far of signing Premier League players. Whether this method has been deliberate or not remains to be seen, but he certainly targeted England in his first few months in charge.

Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all signed by Barcelona in January, and have all played a part in helping the Spanish giants turn their season around.

Jesus has struggled this season, scoring just three goals. Xavi has turned Torres from a bench player into a regular starter, so Jesus will be hoping he can kick on if he moves to Spain.