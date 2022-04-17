Barcelona set for talks with outcast amid interest from Premier League

Barcelona are set for talks with Philippe Coutinho’s representatives this week in a bid to determine his future at the club.

The former Liverpool man has not lived up to Barca’s expectations after signing from the Reds in January 2018 and has a contract with the Catalan side until the summer of 2023.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who report that the reason for the talks are said to be a result of the La Liga giants having worries that Aston Villa will not sign the 29-year-old on a permanent deal at the end of the season, with the English side having a £33million fee included in the loan deal.

Coutinho has scored four goals and a further three assists across 12 Premier League games since joining Steven Gerrard’s side and has fit in brilliantly at the Birmingham club but could be more consistent.

Gerrard is likely to want to keep the Brazilian but the problem for Villa in signing the midfielder would be the money involved, such as Coutinho’s big wages.

If Villa decides that the money involved in signing the Brazilian is not feasible, then that opens the door to other sides across Europe. One of those reportedly interested is Arsenal, who are reportedly monitoring the 29-year-olds situation, according to the Daily Mirror.

Barcelona doesn’t care where the Brazilian goes once they get their £33million. The signing of the former Liverpool man was a massive letdown for the money that was paid and is one of the reasons for the Catalan side’s current financial struggles.