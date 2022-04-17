Bayern Munich very interested in Liverpool and Chelsea midfield target

Barcelona are a club that always seems to have a knack for finding and producing special talents and the last year has seen the Catalan side introduce many into the first-team set-up.

One of the regulars this season has been 17-year-old Gavi, who made his debut for the club and the Spanish national team during this campaign but a problem the La Liga giants have is that the youngster’s contract expires next summer in 2023.

This has put clubs on alert and the latest is Bayern Munich according to Barcelona outlet, Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona are optimistic about the development of the talks with Gavi, but they are aware that there are many interested clubs and the interest of Bayern Munich is especially worrying report the Spanish outlet.

This is because when the German outfit set their mind to something they usually achieve it and with Ronald Aruajo’s new contract reportedly done according to ESPN, Gavi will most likely be the next in line for talks.

Bayern will have to compete with Liverpool and Chelsea for the 17-year-olds signature, as the Premier League sides are also said to be interested according to El Nacional.

Gavi would fit into Klopp’s midfield three as an advanced eight and can also play on the wing should the German coach require it. The 17-year-old has a lot of the characteristics required to play in a Klopp team, such as his off the ball work and technical abilities between the lines.

As for Chelsea, Gavi would most likely play in one of the two positions behind the striker. The Blues have plenty of options in this area of the field so it is interesting that they are willing to sign another.

It is highly likely that Barca will sort everything out with the youngster but should they fail, there are some big clubs waiting to pounce.