Swansea are interested in bringing in Chelsea star Ethan Ampadu on loan for next season.

Ampadu is currently on loan at Venezia in Italy, where he is a regular in their side. The Chelsea defender is comfortable playing in a possession based system, and for that reason has attracted the interest of Swansea.

According to Football League World, Russell Martin is interested in Ampadu for his ball playing abilities, as he wants to continue to implement his brand of football on Swansea City.

The 21-year-old defender is also able to play as a holding midfielder, and can play in a back three as well. Ampadu is an adaptable, versatile defender who could be worth taking a risk on for a Championship club.

Chelsea may be tempted to keep their young defender, with the likes of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract this summer. With Thiago Silva ageing, Chelsea might need some depth in the defensive area.

They do, however, have Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, and even Ruben Loftus-Cheek has played at centre-back. Ampadu might be loaned out again in order to continue his development.