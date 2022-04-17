Chelsea star given green light to leave the club this summer

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku will be allowed to leave the club this summer, despite only joining at the beginning of the season.

Lukaku signed for a club record fee of £97.5m last summer, according to Sky Sports.

Since then, he has only made 12 league starts, scoring five goals. Over recent weeks, he’s seemed to completely lose his place in the Chelsea starting eleven, with Thomas Tuchel opting for Kai Havertz up front.

According to 90min, Tuchel is happy to sell Lukaku this summer, with Inter Milan and PSG interested in signing the striker.

Chelsea are unlikely to get a figure anywhere near the £97.5m they paid for him, but if they can recoup some of the fee and invest in other areas it might be time for him to move on.

The move clearly hasn’t worked, and Chelsea may have a youngster coming through the ranks who could battle Havertz for the number nine slot.

Armando Broja is currently out on loan at Southampton and has score more league goals than Lukaku this season. Havertz is performing well in recent months, so the London club don’t have to recruit a player to start ahead of him.

Broja, who is still only 20-years-old, can come in and play backup to Havertz and attempt to rival him for his position.