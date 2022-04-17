Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: No Lukaku but Werner in line for start

Chelsea and fellow London rivals Crystal Palace are preparing to go head-to-head in the second FA Cup semi-final of the weekend.

After watching Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 during Saturday’s first semi-final, both the Blues and the Eagles will know that a win today will see them set up a dramatic finale against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds next month.

Although Chelsea will undoubtedly come into Sunday’s encounter at Wembley as the red hot favourites to progress to May’s final, Patrick Vieira will still fancy his side’s chances at pulling off an upset.

The Blues, on the other hand, will be feeling the pressure to deliver major silverware, especially considering they were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid earlier in the week.

Ahead of what is expected to be an enthralling encounter in the country’s capital, both managers have named their starting lineups with Thomas Tuchel once again opting to exclude former Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea:

Crystal Palace:

Sunday’s semi-final is set to kick off at 4.30 pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BBC.