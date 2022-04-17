Christian Eriksen makes transfer decision following surprise Spurs interest

Just over two years after leaving Tottenham Hotspur in favour of a move to Inter Milan, midfielder Christian Eriksen could be in line for a sensational return to his old stomping ground.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Denmark international would welcome a switch back to his old club.

Eriksen, 30, suffered a cardiac arrest during last summer’s delayed Euros 2020 and although he survived, his career obviously came under threat.

Remarkably, the midfielder made a full return to fitness and although forced to leave Italy due to Serie A health regulations, Eriksen has since found a home back in the Premier League with the newly promoted Brentford.

However, after signing a short term deal, there is no guarantee that the 30-year-old will remain with the Bees beyond this campaign.

Although Brentford are understood to be keen on extending Eriksen’s stay at the Community Stadium, it is expected he will move to a club higher up the table and one of those sides heavily linked has been Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites.

Following the pair’s time at Inter Milan, Conte has previous experience working with Eriksen and although not seen as one of the Italian’s most trusted squad members, there is no reason why the Italian tactican couldn’t look to be reunited with the Danish playmaker.

Speaking earlier this year to BBC Sport, Conte, when asked about Eriksen’s Premier League return, said: “I’m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together.”

Since coming back to play in England’s top-flight in January, Eriksen has gone on to feature in six domestic matches for Brentford, directly contributing to three goals along the way.