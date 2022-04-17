Danny Murphy says Liverpool star becoming Premier League legend

BBC Sport pundit Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has all the makings of a true Premier League great.

The Brazilian shot-stopper joined the Reds from Roma in 2018 in a deal worth £56m.

His arrival, coupled with Virgil Van Dijk’s, has transformed Liverpool’s fortunes.

Not only has Alisson, 29, ensured the side looks rock solid at the back, but his leadership has helped raise the game of every player around him.

Undoubtedly Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice number one, Alisson’s consistently impressive form has seen him lift five major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League title.

Despite experiencing such a successful four years in Merseyside, it could be this season that is the best in, not just Alisson’s career, but the club’s entire history.

After already winning the Carabao Cup, the Reds, who remain in all other competitions, are firmly on course to do an unprecedented quadruple.

The side’s latest achievement came during Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against rivals Manchester City.

Beating the Citizens 3-2 at Wembley, Klopp’s Reds will now find themselves in next month’s final and will await to face either Crystal Palace or Chelsea.

Although Liverpool was clearly the better team this weekend, one of their standout performers was once again Alisson.

Speaking about the commanding South American, Murphy, as quoted by Daily Mail, said: “As for Alisson, he is turning into one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers and if he stays at the club could one day be seen as a true Liverpool goalkeeping legend alongside Ray Clemence.”