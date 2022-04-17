Fans spot David De Gea kicking ball out of play to avoid passing to Harry Maguire

Manchester United beat Norwich City 3-2 during Saturday’s Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Although the performance will still be concerning, fans will undoubtedly be happy that the Red Devils managed to come away with all three points, especially considering Tottenham Hotspur slipped up in the race for top four against Brighton earlier in the day.

However, although star man Cristiano Ronaldo netted a superb hat-trick, which included a thunderous free-kick, fans have been taking to social media to talk about something else they spotted during the game.

There was a moment in the game’s second half where the United number one received the ball and instead of passing to Maguire, who was wide open, instead opted to turn and boot the ball out of play.